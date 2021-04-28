Argo council and police department promote Busler from Sergeant to Captain

During its regular meeting April 26, the Argo City Council unanimously voted to promote Sergeant Alan Busler to captain as recommended by the Argo Police Department.
Police Chief James Downing said during the meeting that Busler has been with the APD since he started as a reserve officer seven years ago.
“He does a great job,” Downing said.
He added that Busler had multiple opportunities to work elsewhere, but continued to stay in Argo.
Police Captain Glenn Wells also congratulated Busler.
“He’s been exceptional to work with,” Wells said. “He’s a good guy and we’re fortunate to have him.”
Mayor Betty Bradley said she appreciates the continued work Busler does for the city.
“Alan has been tremendous,” Bradley said. “When I came in, he was one of the first ones that came in and told me that if there was anything that he could do to help this city that he would do it.”
At the end of the presentation, Downing presented Busler with his captain’s badge.
In other matters, the council:
—Was briefed on a possible new contract with Waste Management Services by Mike Mitchell; and
—Declined a request to deannex 8560 Will Keith Road.