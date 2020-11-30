Argo council amends Safe Streets Act to better fund police

ARGO -- The Argo City Council during its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 9, amended the municipality’s Safe Streets Act.
The Safe Streets Act provides for the assessment of certain fees collected from individuals who have driven while their license was revoked or suspended.
The amended section of the ordinance now states a person whose car has been impounded must pay a $200 fee for the city to release the vehicle. The money will go to the Argo Police Department to use for purchasing equipment.
Previously, only half of the fee collected went to the Police Department, with the other half being allocated to the city’s General Fund.
Mayor Betty Bradley said equipment costs for the Police Department come from the General Fund anyway, so it made sense to give the police all of the fees collected towards equipment costs rather than half. Bradley also said the decision would help employees with organizing the city’s finances.