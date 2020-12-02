Argo council agrees to purchase Flock cameras

The Argo City Council during its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 23, approved the purchase of three new Flock cameras for its police department.
The council also passed its annual budget for the year 2020- 21.
The council unanimously approved the purchase of the cameras and agreed to pay for them using the APD’s equipment fund.
Chief James Downing said the cameras will improve the department’s ability to work with surrounding departments in the county because every Flock camera in the United States is connected.
Neighboring cities in St. Clair County, such as Margaret, Moody, Pell City and Steele, have already been utilizing the cameras and their license plate recognition technology.
Mayor Betty Bradley said she believes the cameras will help keep the city safe.
The budget
The council also approved its annual budget for 2020-21 totaling $1,763,540.
Expenses include $436,459.80 for the city’s operating budget, $220,954.59 for payroll, $493,843.82 for the Police Department and $475,373.72 for the Fire Deanticartment.
With $1,648,952.70 in anticipated revenue and $1,626,631.93 in anticipated expenses, the city will have a surplus of $22,320.77.
In other matters, the council:
Named Michael Hicks the safety coordinator for the city;
Appointed council member Danny McCarley to the Moody Government Utility Service Corporation Board in place of former council member Corkey Massey;
Approved the purchase of two new police cars costing approximately $85,000, to be paid for from the Police Department’s equipment fund, and;
Canceled the annual Christmas party for city employees due to COVID-19.