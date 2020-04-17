Area cities weathering financial challenges caused by pandemic, but uncertainty looms (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The measures put into place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama, including the closure of “nonessential” businesses and a ban on public gatherings, could have a significant impact on the revenue streams of local cities that rely heavily on sales tax.
In Talladega, City Manager Beth Cheeks explained the state collects the city’s sales taxes, so the immediate impact was hard to gauge. Sales tax disbursement typically runs more than a month behind collections, so the figures for March will likely not be available until early May.
According to Talladega Finance Director Romy Stamps, revenue from the city’s sales and use tax makes up about 48 percent of the General Fund. Combined with rental, lodging and automobile taxes, the figure rises to between 52 and 53 percent. The next largest category, business license fees, make up about 27 percent.
Cheeks said she was guardedly optimistic.
“I’m sure there will be an impact,” she said. “But business licenses were due in January, so most of that money is already in. We’re still taking in contractor licenses for individual jobs, but we haven’t seen much impact there. Alcohol taxes are not down, either, and property taxes are usually pretty constant. And the federal stimulus money should be coming out soon, and that may help, too.”
Cheeks said she plans to preserve city services, but there will likely be an impact on capital improvement projects. A portion of the city’s sales and use taxes are earmarked for those improvements.
The council did not approve the slate of capital improvement projects for this year before social distancing guidelines led to the cancellation of meetings in March and April. Cheeks said she is planning to submit a much smaller list of projects for the year at the first council meeting in May.
Sylacauga
Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said he submitted his six-month report on revenue in the city to the council Wednesday night.
“Naturally, we do expect a decrease in tax revenue,” he said. “How much? That’s hard to say right now. Some people are predicting 30 percent. I wish I could make that statement. I do not know. We’ll just have to wait until the figures start coming in, and the figures we need haven’t come in as of yet.”
Heigl said the city was still running “business as usual” and added he felt comfortable with the revenue that was coming in at this time.
“At this time, we’re not looking at any layoffs or anything,” he said. “We are basically holding our own right now. There’s no talk or plans of laying anybody off.”
Childersburg
Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said he recently spoke to the Alabama League of Municipalities about how the coronavirus pandemic will affect city revenue streams.
“There was some money set aside by the federal government that went into an account,” he said. “We’re supposed to look at our March 2019 revenue numbers versus our March 2020 numbers and file documents for any shortfall.”
He added the pool of money isn’t very big considering it must be used to aid all municipalities experiencing shortfalls.
“Right now, the projections we’re seeing from the state, they’re saying we could see a drop in revenue from 30 to 40 percent,” Wesson said. “When city budgets are built, and they’re awful tight anyway, yes, there is going to be an impact. When that happens, we’ve got to have plans in place to account for it.”
Wesson said any possibility of layoffs or furloughs within the city was a subject he didn’t want to get into at this time.
“We’re still focused on providing city services to our residents,” he said. “That’s what our goal is now.”
Lincoln
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson also underscored the uncertainty of the situation.
“We’ve had varying estimates, but we are not comfortable about any estimate yet,” Watson said. He added he will likely know more in the next few weeks.
Watson said Lincoln is trying to cut back where it can, but it has not put a hold on capital projects like other cities have.
“That's the wrong direction to go, to cancel a capital project, unless you didn’t need it,” Watson said. He said some of Lincoln’s projects, like the redesign of Magnolia Street, are already paid for.
Watson also said the city would avoid layoffs, and city officials will handle whatever situation they find themselves in.
Pell City
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said due to the way tax reporting works, the city will likely not have up-to-date numbers until next week, when businesses are required to report .
Muenger noted Pell City has a large retail base for its sales tax figures, and many of those retailers, such as Walmart, Publix and Fresh Value, have not had to close because they sell groceries.
Muenger also said the city is ahead on revenues for its budget so far this year, but despite that, the municipality is bracing for a downturn. He added he expects Pell City will see a smaller downturn than a larger city would however.
Muenger said despite the downturn, he hopes for the city to avoid any changes to staffing.
“Layoffs are always a worst-case scenario,” he said. “We are not immediately considering that.”
Pell City has so far kept as many employees at work as possible by moving them around as needed. The municipality has also adopted portions of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act that allows for employees to take paid leave due to the coronavirus.
Riverside
Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said despite the city’s small retail base, he expects to see a large downturn in revenue.
“It looks like we are gonna be down 10 percent in March,” Jessup said, adding losses for April could be as high as 25 percent.
Jessup said the city has put a hold on all capital projects, but it is trying to avoid laying off any of its relatively few employees.
“So far, we have not had to lay off anybody,” he said.
Jessup also said while he knows things may get worse, he hopes to stick to keeping people in their jobs.
Staff writers Shane Dunaway and Taylor Mitchell contributed to this story.