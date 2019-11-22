TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Five companies or businesses from The Daily Home’s coverage area were among those that contributed to Talladega Superspeedway’s “Transformation” Infield Project.
The speedway included a list of participating companies and businesses in a press release last week.
Last month marked the culmination of the yearlong construction endeavor. Reviews of the centerpiece – the Talladega Garage Experience -- were off the charts from fans from all 50 states and 22 countries who enjoyed the track’s NASCAR playoffs weekend Oct. 11-13.
The massive redevelopment project, however, could not have been accomplished without the relentless work and dedication of all the construction companies involved, a vast majority of which hailed from Alabama.
Throughout the entire construction process, which was broken into two phases, Talladega Superspeedway was the daily workplace for an average 215 construction professionals. Of those workers, approximately 65 percent resided in the surrounding communities, and the remainder traveled in daily from the Birmingham area.
Nonetheless, more than 1,500 individuals came to NASCAR’s biggest track to help create and bring to life the new fan amenities the track has to offer.
The local companies or business that contributed included:
Anthony Dulaney Plumbing (Lincoln) – Plumbing in the Race Operations building;
Freeman Service Co. (Lincoln) – HVAC system in Race Operations;
Johnny’s Electric (Pell City) – Electrical in the Talladega Garage Experience and oversized vehicle tunnel;
Sylacauga Glass Co. – Glass for Race Operations building; and
Taylor Corporation (Oxford) – General contractor for the oversized vehicle tunnel project and site work for entire “Transformation”project.
The initial groundbreaking for Phase I of the project took place Oct. 23, 2018, while the groundbreaking for Phase II was April 29, 2019, immediately following the GEICO 500 this past spring.
The Turn 3 oversized vehicle tunnel, as well as the finish line premium RV area and infield shower trailers were a part of Phase I and were completed in time for the 2019 spring race weekend.
Phase II, which was ready for the track’s most recent race weekend, included the Talladega Garage Experience, which features engagement areas for a fan immersive experience. The epicenter of the Talladega Garage Experience is the unique 35,000 square foot BIG BILL’S Open Air Social Club that is lined on both sides by two garages that house the top 22 teams (11 on each side) in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
The Garage Experience also includes family/fan friendly items such as $4 or less value-priced concessions; free Wi-Fi; a Kids Zone; a Game Zone; Clyde May’s Courtyard; Tito’s Lemonade Lounge; an entertainment stage for local music, driver Q&A’s and other interviews; and a reserved area for Victory Lane celebrations after each race.
The 600-person Pit Road Club, along with the new Race Operations building, were also a part of Phase II.
Talladega Superspeedway thanked all the companies that supported the “Transformation” project.
The Talladega Garage Experience will make its spring debut at the 2.66-mile venue April 24-26 with a tripleheader featuring the GEICO 500 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series), the MoneyLion 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and General Tire 200 (ARCA Menards Series).
For tickets and additional information, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or log ontowww.talladegasuperspeedway.com.