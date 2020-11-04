AP: Tuberville wins U.S. Senate seat, defeating Doug Jones

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has won the race for one of Alabama’s seats in the U.S. Senate, unseating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, according to the Associated Press.
The AP called the race for Tuberville shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. At the time of the call, results from only 34 of Alabama’s 67 counties were in, but Tuberville held a 23-point lead over the Democrat.
“I’m not a career politician and I’m not from the swamp,” Tuberville said in a televised victory speech from Montgomery. “I’m an outsider who believes in conservative values.”
The vote ends one of the most unusual Senate terms in modern Alabama politics. Jones was the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Alabama in 25 years, catapulted into office in a special election after allegations of sexual misconduct rocked the campaign of the Republican nominee, former judge Roy Moore, a leader in the religious right.
Republicans had a firm hold on the seat until President Donald Trump appointed then- Senator Jeff Sessions as his attorney general, opening the position up for a special election.
The 2020 vote was in many ways a referendum on Trump. In Tuberville’s early ads, the former coach said God sent Trump to be president. Later ads showed him in Trump’s company, leaving Air Force One with the president. On the campaign trail, he defended Trump at sometimes tough moments, such as the president’s decision in January to launch an attack on an Iranian general.
Jones criticized the coach, who has never before held public office, as short on substance. Jones pointed out flubs such as Tuberville’s failure to recognize the Voting Rights Act — landmark civil rights legislation forged after the Selma-to-Montgomery march — in interviews with reporters. In ads, Jones called Tuberville “Coach Clueless” and highlighted his moves from coaching job to coaching job, characterizing him as disloyal and a quitter.
That gloves-off approach was unusual for Jones, who in a brief Senate tenure tried to revive the old image of the Southern Democrat, committed to his party but willing to work across the aisle.
Working with Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Tuscaloosa, Jones helped prod the Army to make Anniston Army Depot the repair facility for the Armored Multipurpose Vehicle, a new armored vehicle that is expected to bring jobs to the Depot. Jones also worked to bring new capital spending to the Center for Domestic Preparedness, a Homeland Security training facility in Anniston.
On other Democratic issues, though, Jones didn’t budge. He ran as a pro-choice Democrat and remained one thoughout his term — a position Tuberville used against him in campaign ads.
After defeating Sessions in the Republican primary, Tuberville seemed to slowly fade from the in-person campaign trail, talking to the press only rarely and holding few well-publicized events. Jones sought out media coverage and stumped in various locations across the state in the final days of the race, including Anniston. It didn’t move the needle in polls, which consistently showed the incumbent behind Tuberville.
In a televised concession speech from Birmingham Tuesday night, Jones said Alabama is a “work in progress” and that the state would continue to work on problems such as the high poverty rate and the state of health care in the state.
“I know this: I know that we’re going to be fine, and you’re going to be fine,” he said.