Annual Spring Fashion Show April 14

The Springville Preservation Society will present The 7th Annual Spring Fashion Show at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14.
The Fashion Show will include the latest fashions, food and fun at the First United Methodist Church Life Center (CLC) at 6471 Hwy. 11.
Tickets cost $20 each, which includes a catered lunch and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased by cash or checks, no credit cards.
This event always sells out quickly so make your plans now.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call 205-542-4330, 205-467-6051 or 205-317-9506.
Tickets are also available at the City Museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All proceeds go to the ongoing work of the Springville Preservation Society.
Congratulations on the new businesses in town.
The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce held ribbon cuttings last Saturday, Feb. 22, for Nathan's Neighborhood Grill and The Prom Shoppe.
Nathan's Neighborhood Grill is located by the railroad tracks at 285 Marietta Road. The restaurant features pork belly tacos, grilled portabella mushrooms and barbecue pork sandwiches.
The Prom Shoppe is located in historic downtown at 6415 Main St. The store has beautiful gowns, great selections, which are priced right. Shop locally and support our businesses.
Springville's basketball season concluded in the regional championship game when the Tigers lost to Center Point 43-24, ending their 15 game winning streak. What a performance and congratulations to the team on a job well done.