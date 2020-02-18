Anniston woman dies Monday night in I-20 wreck near Brompton

BROMPTON — An Anniston woman died Monday night following an accident on Interstate 20 near mile marker 146 near the Brompton exit.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Caroline Holt, 23, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cpl. Steve Smith with the Alabama State Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Smith said Holt was traveling westbound on I-20 when she rear-ended a second vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
Holt’s 2017 Nissan Sentra pushed the second vehicle into an 18-wheeler. The two people in that vehicle were transported to the University Hospital in Birmingham with non-life-threatening injuries.
Smith said traffic was stopped on I-20 following a wreck that occurred at 6 p.m.