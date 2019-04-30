TALLADEGA -- Andrew “Cricket” Woods is retiring from ATAP after 50 years of service, according to a release from the company.
According to a post on the company’s Facebook page, Woods was hired April 26, 1969, and will work his last shift Thursday.
“In the early days,” the post says, “he worked in the original back shop, where he overhauled many different types of components for ATAP Inc. and our military customers, (including) differentials, transmissions, transfer cases, collector gear boxes, roof turrets, bumper turrets, cylinders, valves, drive lines and many other components.
“Today, he is building transmissions, drive lines, pumps and other components in our new back shop.”
During his half century with the company, Woods has battled lung cancer twice and was told he would need to be on oxygen for the rest of his life, but he apparently beat that prediction as well.
“He works 10 hour days, then goes home and puts his lunch pail down and works in his yard,” according to the post. “He has always been an excellent employee and team member.”
ATAP, or All Things Are Possible, began life as Quality Manufacturing of Pell City in the early 1960s, then moved to its current location next to the Talladega Municipal Airport a few years later. The company is now owned by its employees.