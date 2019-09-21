We’re getting closer to the midseason threshold after wrapping up a Week 4 that saw some teams pick up their first region wins of the year.
Meanwhile, several area teams fell way behind in the region standings, and the last undefeated team in the coverage area suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime.
Another squad with high expectations entering the season appears to have worked through its issues as it pulled even for the top spot in its region.
Here are four takeaways from Week 4 action:
Much-needed victories
In Class 1A, Region 5, both Winterboro (3-2, 1-2) and Victory Christian (2-2, 1-1) secured their first region wins of the season.
The Bulldogs put together their strongest half of football to date as they soundly defeated rival Talladega County Central (0-4, 0-3) 42-6 at Alumni Field. The Lions held on late to defeat Ragland (1-4, 1-2) 21-19.
Both wins are important, especially with the surprising start by Appalachian (4-1, 2-0).
It appears the second-half stretch will be a four-team race for the third and fourth seeds in the region. Winterboro still must face Appalachian, Victory Christian and Ragland -- all games the Bulldogs may need to win to make it back to the playoffs. The Lions and Eagles still have Spring Garden and Donoho to play.
Munford picked up its first 5A, Region 5 win, against Springville 45-13 on Friday.
The Lions (2-3, 1-2) face Lincoln in a Week 5 non-region contest before entering a four-game stretch of region opponents -- Moody, Mortimer Jordan, St. Clair County and Sylacauga. Nothing is guaranteed, but winning three of those final four could be enough to get Munford to the postseason.
Falling behind
For three area teams, the cracks have started to form, and it’s time to start bailing water before the ship sinks.
The fast start by Childersburg is well out of sight in the rearview mirror as fresh collapses in losses to Talladega, Holtville and Handley remain visible.
The Tigers (2-3, 0-3) won’t catch any breaks in Week 5 as they’ll battle non-region county rival Sylacauga at Legion Stadium. After a Week 6 bye, they’ll have to contend with 4A, Region 4 foes Lincoln, Leeds and Elmore County. Childersburg needs all three for a shot at postseason play, but even those wins may not be enough.
TC Central and 6A Pell City both are 0-3 in their respective regions.
The Fighting Tigers are going through the growing pains of having a young squad, while the Panthers find themselves crammed into a brutal region.
All coaches want to win every game they play, but I can’t help but believe TC Central head coach Chris Mahand and Pell City head coach Wayne Lee had tempered their expectations going into the season.
Back on track
Lincoln (3-1, 2-0) recalibrated its season in recent weeks after the drubbing the Golden Bears took in a Week 1 loss to 3A Wellborn.
A pair of region wins over Leeds and Talladega put Matt Zedaker’s squad in a tie for first with Handley at the midway point of the season.
Zedaker called the region action a six-round prize fight, and so far, the judges’ scorecards have the Golden Bears as victorious through two rounds.
The Golden Bears control their own destiny, and wins over Holtville in Week 6 and Handley in Week 7 would go a long way towards securing back-to-back region titles.
But first, Lincoln will face non-region rival Munford. It’s imperative the Golden Bears maintain their momentum while remaining healthy for the region grind.
Healing from the heartbreak
Sylacauga (4-1, 2-1) fell to Mortimer Jordan 42-35 in overtime despite gaining 479 yards of offense on the ground and earning 17 first downs.
At one point, the Aggies led 21-7, but Blue Devils running back Kourtlan Marsh gave his squad a 248-yard, five-touchdown effort to get them back in the game.
Sylacauga gets a break from region action but must contend with a Childersburg offense in Week 5 capable of grinding up rushing yards. The Aggies close the second half of the regular season with region foes St. Clair County, Center Point, Central Clay County and Munford.
Despite the loss to Mortimer Jordan, Sylacauga remains in the driver’s seat and could still finish as high as the No. 1 seed if the Blue Devils stumble.