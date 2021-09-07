An undefeated Moody to take on a 3-0 Leeds this Friday

MOODY — The Moody Blue Devils cruised past Hayden on Friday night 43-12 to remain undefeated following their third win of the season. Moody will look to take on Leeds, the only other undefeated team within the county.
“The most important part is being 1-0 in the region and that’s part of our team goal this year is to get Moody back to the playoffs,” Moody coach Adam Wallace said. “Our kids are playing well offensively and defensively so we’re really excited to be in the position we’re in.”
On Friday, the Blue Devils held the Wildcats to only six points with one touchdown and missed extra point until well into the third quarter. The second and last touchdown by Hayden resulted in yet another missed extra point.
Davion Dozier, Kolby Seymour, Blayne Burke and Nick Burrell each contributed a touchdown for Moody, amd Aiden Robinson led his team for the first time with two touchdowns.
Burrell also had a record night with 15 carries while leading offensively with 130 total yards.
According to Wallace, quarterback AJ Wallace has more touchdown passes than incompletions. For the Hayden game, he completed 11 for 13 passes and contributed to five of the six total touchdowns.
Coach Wallace said he is impressed with the amount of players contributing to each game offensively with four or more players scoring touchdowns in each of the first three games this season.
“We have a lot of guys that are stepping up and doing their part,” Wallace said. “Our offensive line is really being physical up front and moving people and allowing us to be balanced on offense and our defense is not giving up big plays.”
The Greenwave will also go into their fourth game undefeated after claiming wins against other giants like Pell City and Lincoln. The team made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2020 with most of the same players competing in the 2021 season.
Wallace said this game will be a big test for his team.
“We’re going to have to play our best ball game yet so we’re looking forward to Friday night and we’re going to try to put our best team out there to see if it measures up to a top team like Leeds,” he said.
The Greenwave will host the Blue Devils this Friday in the “Battle of the Bridge” with kickoff at 7 p.m.