An 18-wheel vehicle overturns on I-59

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- According to public information officer Justin O'neal, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division were dispatched to a crash involving a 18-wheel vehicle at approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 59 near the 170 mile marker between Ashville and Steele when he lost control and traveled off the roadway. The driver could not regain control and overturned in the median.
He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.