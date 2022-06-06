Amazing Grace Farm holds ribbon cutting ceremony

RAGLAND — Amazing Grace Farm hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday to celebrate the continuous hard work the team has put into making the property a place for veterans, elderly, and the handicapped community to enjoy the outdoors.
Amazing Grace Farm is a non-profit organization located at 9375 County Highway 26 in Ragland that features a fish pond, trout creek, and various activities for visitors that spans across the property’s 100 acres.
According to property owner and executive director of Amazing Grace Farm, Judy Batson, the mission of the farm is to bring that community to the farm and show them a good time.
“I’m a nurse and so many people sit down in their homes when they’re elderly or when they get a poor diagnosis of any kind and it just consumes them,” Batson said. “And just one day here, they could forget their troubles. It’s worthwhile to me.”
Batson said without her dream team, which consists of Craig Grigsby, executive property manager, John Bush, assistant property manager, and Lance Bell, another team member, none of what they’ve done so far would be possible.
According to Batson, the team has been working on the property for a little over two years with big plans still ahead.
“Everything that you’ve seen has been worked on a little at a time and has been paid for by either a little donation or me,” Batson said.
So far, the Amazing Grace group has included turkey and deer hunting, ATVs and a shooting range onto their activity list along with the fishing pond and trout creek. Construction is still happening on the property and currently the team is working on a 1950s themed diner and a zero entrance pool. Batson said she ultimately hopes the entire property, including all of the activities, will be handicapped accessible.
“Ultimately, we want to be Make-A-Wish for old folks,” Bell said. “To be able to do that for somebody who’s never experienced this or ‘I never thought I’d be able to catch a fish again’ well we’re gonna get you down there and you’re gonna catch a bunch of brim. Whatever that person, that’s what I see us doing, is taking them and making it happen for them.”
Amazing Grace has had a small number of visitors so far but are hoping to get the word out about their property to provide a fun day for even more visitors. Though the organization is targeted towards a specific community of people, Batson said she doesn’t believe she would turn anyone away from visiting the farm.
“I can’t think of anybody that I would say no to,” Batson said.
According to Batson, the property doesn’t feel like hers.
“This is not mine,” Batson said. “You know, this is not mine.”
The team is currently reaching out to veteran organizations and nursing homes to let people know about the farm and the activities they offer. According to Batson, Amazing Grace also provides transportation for individuals who want to visit the farm but can’t drive or find a way there themselves. More information about what the farm is all about can be found on their website: amazinggracefarms.org. To set up a visit, contact the phone number found on the website: 205-281-7828.