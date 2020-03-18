Alyssa Dutton Miss Springville 2020

Congratulations to Miss Springville 2020 Alyssa Dutton, who won the 61st Annual Miss Springville Pageant. Miss Springville 2019 Katie Cone crowned Alyssa, and Miss Alabama 2011 Courtney Porter Orazine emceed the contest.
Springville Parks and Recreation says the new shaded playground is up at Big Springs Park. It has a lot of new features such as learning the sounds of water, telescope, mini table and chairs, and flower "Walkie talkies." There is something for everyone to enjoy. Come on out to see the new features.
Make your plans now – the public is invited to attend the Second Annual Spring Fling At The Market. The event is hosted by Gargus Market on Saturday, April 4, at 38277 US Hwy 231 in Ashville. There will be food craft vendors, and the Easter Bunny will come by, so bring your camera.
Congratulations Springville Middle School Softball. St. Clair County Tournament Champions.
Congratulations to Springville High School's Ben Bianchi, Jake Goolsby, Hudson Kersh-MVP, Abbie Talton, Makalyn Kyser, Farrah Hawkins on being elected to the 2019-2020 St. Clair Coaches' All County Team.