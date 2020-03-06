Alphaholics crowned new champions Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- The 2020 Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee resulted in the crowning of a new champion.
The Alphaholics, a team made up of Blair Goodgame, Micheal Murphy and Eric Housh, clinched the win with the words ”dreidel” and “escargot.”
The trio dethroned the defending champions, the Lakeside Hospice Bee-lievers, consisting of Tracy Whitten, Dr. James Tuck and Francis Garrett. The Bee-lievers stumbled on the word “charpoy” shortly after intermission. They did bring home the Best Cheering Section Award, however.
Second place went to Stocks and Blondes, with members Adam Stocks, Sarah Brazzolloto, and Teri Gagliano. They also took home the Best Costume Award.
The third-place prize went to Tiffany Rowe, Susan Howell and Jennifer Sellers, who made up the team Websters.
The Best Name Award went to Bee-fuddled, with members Shannon Ginn, Jared Cooper, Steve Perry and Travis Cooper.
This year’s bee raised $5,000 for the St. Clair County Chapter of The Literacy Council of Central Alabama.
“That will buy a lot of training materials and workbooks,” chapter board member Tammie Williams said.
Chapter board President Sonia Dale said all the money from the bee will go to fund the Literacy Council’s mission of teaching people to read and write.
Dale said that mission covers illiterate adults, students and even people who are learning English as a second language.
“We take them from all ages,” Dale said.
Ron DeThomas, who works as coordinator for the council, said 92,000 people in central Alabama fail to read at what would be considered their grade level.
“In St. Clair county alone, it's one in four (people),” Dale said.
Dale said the council's students are often what would be called “functionally illiterate,” meaning they are able to function in society without being able to read. She said this often makes it hard to identify when a person is illiterate and even hard for that person to admit they need help.
Dale said a key part of the Literacy Council’s mission is to identify people in need and help them get the education they need.
Meteorologist Fred Hunter, from WBRC in Birmingham, served as the master of ceremonies for Thursday’s event, while local attorney Walter Kennedy served as word caller.
Judges included City Councilman Jay Jenkins, Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin and Judge Robert Minor.
Jenkins, who also serves on the Literacy Council’s board, said he felt the event had a good turnout and was all together a success.