Allstate Insurance hosts dog show and paw parade at Big Springs Park in Springville

Trussville’s Allstate Insurance provider hosted a paw parade and dog show Saturday at Big Springs Park in Springville in an effort to send one of Springville’s own, Sterling Wanninger, to the Team USA junior open agility world championships.
“We’re trying to focus on more outreach,” said Olivia Agan, an employee of Trussville’s branch of Allstate Insurance. “She’s personal friends with my family. Our families have been friends for ages.”
According to Agan, giving back to the surrounding community is important for the agency.
“It means we have the opportunity to give back for something that doesn’t necessarily profit,” Agan said. “To do something for Sterling like this, to do something for a member of the community that doesn’t benefit us at all, it’s an opportunity just to say thank you for the community doing business with us.”
Agan said going into the event the agency had no set monetary goal it wanted to reach. According to her, they just wanted to have fun with the event and let those who attended have fun, too.
“I just had this overwhelming feeling to just do our best and sit back and just let the Lord blow us away,” Agan said.
The event featured three judges: Ryan Agan (Agan's husband), Abby Hill (a friend of Wanninger) and Wanninger herself.
According to Agan, the event included first, second and third place prizes which featured dog treats, accessories and gift cards to local businesses.
Wanninger and her furry friend, JT, couldn’t have been more thrilled with the turn out for the event.
“I loved getting to perform for our community,” Wanninger said. “It was the first time I had the opportunity to do something like that. It felt amazing to have all these local people there to support me, and being able to share my sport and passion with them was heartwarming.”
Wanninger will leave for Finland on July 9 and compete in the world championships July 15-17.