PELL CITY – Allied Mineral Products held its Alabama Expansion Project Opening Celebration on Wednesday after breaking ground just more than a year ago.
“It’s a big day for Allied,” said Bill Carmean, corporate vice president of affiliated operations. “It is very exciting.”
Goodgame Company in Pell City completed the massive construction project, which was estimated to cost about $11 million.
“We are proud to say that we were ahead of schedule and ahead of budget,” said Paul Jamieson, Allied Mineral Products president.
Allied Mineral Products’ main headquarters is in Columbus, Ohio.
Jamieson said it was the company’s plan four or five years ago to have a manufacturing facility in the Southeast. In February 2017, company officials made their first journey to Anniston, he said.
“Six months later, we acquired Riverside Refractories,” Jamieson said. “We thought we were going to be in Anniston, but we changed our plans. We didn’t know that this gem we have was right across the street (from the former Riverside Refractories plant).”
The purchase of the property, which was once used as a stockyard where loggers would bring their freshly cut timber, allowed the company to bring its 25 workers from Anniston to Pell City, while providing space for a huge warehouse to store company products and space for administrative offices.
“Now all of our Alabama employees are on one site,” Jamieson said.
Allied Mineral Products Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of monolithic refractories and precast, pre-fired refractory shapes with 12 manufacturing facilities in eight countries, three precast shapes facilities and two research and technology centers.
Jamieson said the Alabama facility will allow the company to be closer to its customer base.
“It will enable us to address the market here a lot more efficiently,” Carmean said.
Carmean said the company shutdown operations in Anniston on July 10 and was up and running on July 16 in Pell City.
Local city and county officials attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, as did many Allied Mineral Products officials from the main headquarters in Columbus.
Mayor Bill Pruitt said city officials were initially worried the municipality would lose the manufacturer, but Pruitt said he was glad that company officials decided to stay.
“Thank you so much for taking a closer look at our community, instead of locating elsewhere,” Pruitt said at the ceremony. “I want to thank everybody here for what you bring to the community.”
At the gathering, Carmean presented a plaque to Parker Morris, one of the Morris family members who owned and operated Riverside Refractories Inc. for decades.
He told Morris the plaque is being fixed to a boulder near a newly built fountain on the site in honor of the Morris family.