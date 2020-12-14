All-St. Clair County Football Team announced for 2020 (with photos)

The 2020 All-St. Clair County Football Team was recently announced.
Pictured are Taylor Rothe, Logan Cole, AJ Wallace, Kolby Seymour and Davion Dozier (Moody); Josh Phillips (defensive MVP) Jaxon Cox, CJ Lawler, Owen Schall, Jordan Turner and Jakolbe Brewster (Ragland); Pearson Baldwin (offensive MVP), Gage Frederick, Ben Bianchi, Connor Land, DJ Salas and Cody Abts (Springville); Luke Harris, Adriane Hernandez, Clay Keller, Dylan Harris and Trevor Horsley (Ashville); and Jackson Lindsey, Josh Struggs, Nathan Fuller, Dalton Birchfield and Jaquevion Woods (St. Clair County).
The Coach of the Year was Ragland's Derrick Sewell.