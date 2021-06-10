All-St. Clair County boys' and girls' soccer teams recognized

St. Clair County Schools recently announced the names of the 2021 All-St. Clair County boys and girls soccer teams. The Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year was also selected for each team.
Members of this year’s All-St. Clair County girls soccer team include: Bethany Shelton, Averie Keesey, Lily Ochoa, Hannah Mullins and Adyson Luster (SCCHS); Callie Stewart, Kathleen McCarthy, Taylor Knight, Kayla Simpson and Megan McCarthy (Ashville); Natalie Stribling and Olivia Beard (Moody); And Claire Hamilton, Lela Nalley, Maggie Nalley, Skyler Duncan and All-County MVP Gracie Mathews (Springville).
Springville’s Megan Childress was named the 2021 Coach of the Year for the varsity girls.
Members of the All-St. Clair County boys team include: Cody Wilkerson, Hunter Ambrose, Landon Griffin, Matt Wolf, Brody Watkins and Evan Paddock (Springville); Joe Stevens, Greyson Simpson, Clayton Knight and Walker Griffith (Ashville); Fabian Diaz, Ian McKinnon, Dylan Brown, Steven Black and Ian Newland (SCCHS); and Tomas Peral, Tyler Easter, Juan Huerta and All-County MVP Danial Huerta (Moody).
Springville’s Cody Wilkerson was named 2021 Coach of the Year for the varsity boys.