All-St. Clair County basketball teams honored following county contest

SPRINGVILLE — It was a clean sweep for Springville as the tournament hosts won every level of the St. Clair County Tournament over the weekend. The Tigers scored double-digit victories for varsity boys, varsity girls and JV boys divisions.
The all tournament teams were selected immediately following the tournament.
All-Tournament selections for the boys: Cason Kersh (Springville), Garrett Howard (Springville), Gavin Gooch (Springville), Kolby Seymour (Moody), Davion Dozier (Moody), Mason Trimm (Moody), Garrett Whitehead (St. Clair County), Jonah Carden (Ashville), Ashton Vann (Ashville), Shepard Sargent (Victory Christian), Jordan Turner (Ragland) and Kentrell Turner (Ragland).
The tournament MVP was Springville senior Derek Moore.
For the girls’ All-Tournament selections Makalyn Kyser, Farrah Hawkins and Bella Bullington were selected from Springville’s team; for Moody: Tori Pyles and Destany Chattman; for Ragland: Sammie Day Jones, Cadence Buchanan and Aubrey Ball; For St. Clair County: Jaden Thomas and Jaylay Whitsey; for Victory Christian: Haley Hendrix; and for Ashville Sera Beth Potter.
The girls’ tournament MVP was Springville senior guard Abbie Talton.
For the JV tournament, Jake Isbell, Brodie Frederick and Ben Wood were selected for Springville; For Moody: Blaine Burke, Aiden Johnson and Chase Jackson; for St. Clair County: Caden Ray and Joseph Coker; for Ragland: Tacorion Soles, Braydan Collins and Ryan Harris.
Springville’s Jake Conner was the JV tournament MVP.