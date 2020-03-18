All County Basketball Teams, MVP, Coaches of the year announced

The 2019-2020 St. Clair County High School All-County Basketball Teams were recently announced, along with the Most Valuable Girl and Boy Basketball Player of the Year, and the Coaches of the Year.
Members of this year’s St. Clair County Coaches High School All-County Girls Basketball Team include Farrah Hawkins (SHS), Abbie Talton (SHS), Sammie Day-Jones (RHS), and Destany Chattman (MHS), Makalyn Kyser (SHS), Kensley Harrell (SCCHS), Nia Green (SCCHS), Ryleigh Waid (AHS), Kadie Kennedy (AHS), and Maddie Barfield (MHS).
Members of the 2019-2020 St. Clair County Coaches High School All-County Boys Basketball Team include Josh Phillips (RHS), Daniel Welch (AHS), Hudson Kersh (SHS), Jake Goolsby (SHS) and Peyton Ingram (MHS), Ceioine Reave (MHS), Trace Patterson (SCCHS), Sloan Phillips (RHS), Kyjuan Sims (SCCHS), and Ben Bianchi (SHS).
This year’s St. Clair County All-County Girls Basketball Most Valuable Player was Springville High School basketball player Abbie Talton.
Springville High School basketball player Hudson Kersh was selected as the St. Clair All-County Boys Basketball Most Valuable Player for the 2019-2020 season.
Springville Head Basketball Coach Jeff Smith was selected as the St. Clair County Boys “Coach of the Year.”
Ragland Head Girls Basketball Coach Sawyer Merritt was selected as the St. Clair County Girls “Coach of the Year.”