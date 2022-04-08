All-American Ford officially opens in Odenville

ODENVILLE – All-American Ford, a new dealership that officially opened its doors April 2 with a grand opening celebration, is giving officials throughout the entire region reason to celebrate.
The 20,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility at the Interstate 59 and Alabama 174 interchange in Odenville will employ 40 at capacity, and it is the first major development in the St. Clair County portion of Interstate 59. Officials expect it to be the catalyst for even further commercial development.
Cutting edge technology and electric vehicle charging stations are among the features of this first full Ford signature-branded dealership in Alabama and Georgia. Co-owner John Makovicka said it may be the first of its brand in the Southeast.
“We certainly embrace residential growth, but we survive on commercial developments,” Odenville Mayor Buck Christian said. “The I-59 corridor remains an excellent opportunity for financial and commercial growth in St. Clair County.”
“The All American team, City of Odenville and the St. Clair County Commission have worked so well together on this project,” Don Smith said, executive director of the St. Clair Economic Development Council. “They all have a shared vision to grow our community and provide the best service and quality possible. We all believe this will be the first of many new investments on the I-59 corridor.”
The initial, total investment for the project is $6 million.