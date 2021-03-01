All American Ford dealership breaks ground in Odenville

ODENVILLE – All American Ford recently held a groundbreaking event on Feb. 25 for its new facility in Odenville.
Located at 1965 Mustang Ave off Highway-174 bordering on the Springville city limits, the new All American Ford in Odenville will be over 21,000 square feet in size and is expected to open in October 2021.
“We’re very excited to be breaking ground on our new All American Ford facility in Odenville,” John Makovicka, Dealer Principal of All American Ford said.
“Our customers in the Greater Springville, Oneonta and Odenville communities will soon be able to experience our brand-new dealership of the future, featuring the very latest technology, twelve state-of-the art service bays, multiple cross-brand EV charging stations and numerous accommodations in our sales and service departments.”
Odenville Mayor Buck Christian added, “The city of Odenville has worked hard to ensure the sites at the interstate were ready for development. After first meeting the All American Ford team in 2019, we knew they were a perfect fit for that location and our community.”
According to Makovicka, the new dealership in Odenville is expressly designed for the future and will feature full-service functionality for all makes and models of electric vehicles and be one of Alabama’s first to pursue renewable energy as an electricity resource.
The new facility will also have a customer lounge with wi-fi, refreshments, deli and community room.
Makovicka and others on the All American Ford team have been working closely with the community leaders of their new location.
“The St. Clair County Commission is dedicated to supporting economic development in all municipalities in our county,” St. Clair County Commission chairman Paul Manning said.
“We know All American Ford will be a tremendous asset for Odenville and the communities on the I-59 corridor and are happy to be part of the project.”
Odenville Chamber of Commerce president Josh Fincher said he looks forward to the opportunities the new business will bring to the city.
“This is a great new business in our community that will bring new jobs and highlight to other businesses the opportunities for growth in Odenville. The Chamber looks forward to a great working relationship with them,” Fincher said.
While All American Ford will be moving to its new Odenville location later this year, its sister dealership All American Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be remaining and expanding at its Oneonta location at 28339 HWY 75 South in Oneonta.