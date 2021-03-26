Alfa gives back to local law enforcement

Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA) Insurance agents out of St. Clair County recently gave back to local law enforcement by delivering pizzas to the Ashville and Pell City Sheriff’s Offices. The insurance office called this a, “Slice of Success.”
“We are grateful for our law enforcement and first responders for their continued hard work across St. Clair County,” ALFA insurance agent Holly Vines said.
Pizzas were provided from Carpenetti’s Pizzeria in Moody. They were recently given the “Bama’s Best Pizza” title by Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and Alabama Farmers Federation dairy division.