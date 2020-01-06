ALERT: 2-vehicle wreck leads to hazardous materials spill, road closing

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Highway 174 in St. Clair County was closed this afternoon as emergency personnel respond to a wreck that led to a hazardous materials spill.
Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said the department received a call at 12:39 p.m. Monday to deal with a hazmat response related to a wreck on 174 between Wattsville and Odenville. Kurzejeski said a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler and a service truck caused the 18-wheeler to roll over an embankment and slide into a nearby creek.
The 18-wheeler was transporting electrical transformers and the accident caused transformer oil and diesel fuel to leak into the creek. Kurzejeski said the spill is contained and a cleanup team has been dispatched.
Both drivers were assessed on the scene and were not injured, according to Kurzejeski.
Highway 174 is shut down while crews work to remove the 18-wheeler from the creek.
The St. Clair Times will provide more details as they become available.