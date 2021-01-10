ALDOT plans I-20 westbound lane closure for Monday

ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Beginning at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 11, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the right lane of Interstate 20 westbound for clearing work between just east of the Brompton exit (Milepost 148) and the Leeds exit (Milepost 140).
All travel lanes are expected to re-open aroud 5 p.m. Monday.
This same lane closure will be in place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 thru Friday, Jan. 15.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.