ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin scheduled concrete pavement maintenance from Interstate 59 Northbound Milepost 142 to Milepost 150 (a quarter mile north of the AL 7/U.S. 11 overpass) in Jefferson and St. Clair counties.
The lane closures will be as follows:
The right (outside) lane of I-59 northbound will be closed in the area of the work; and
This work will be performed starting at 7 p.m., and all traffic lanes will be reopened no later than 5 a.m. daily.
This work will be Sunday through Friday and is expected to be completed in about four weeks.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.
ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
For additional road closure information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.