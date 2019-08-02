ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Starting Monday at 7 a.m., both the southbound and northbound directions of Interstate 59 between the St. Clair Springs exit (milepost 156) and the Ashville exit (milepost 166) will see work being done by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), weather permitting.
ALDOT will close either the right or left lanes northbound and southbound at various locations for striping and grassing operations in the work zone.
All northbound lanes are expected to reopen around 4 p.m. Monday, while southbound lanes are expected to reopen at 7 p.m. Monday.
These same northbound lane closures will be in place from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 6-10. The same southbound lane closures will be in place from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 6-10.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.
Linda Crockett, media contact for ALDOT, said after speaking with the project manager, work in that area of I-59 should be completed by Sept. 1.
