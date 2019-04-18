ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced it will be closing portions of Interstate 59 in St. Clair County for clearing and grassing operations next week, according to a press release.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, ALDOT will close either the right or left lane of I-59 northbound at various locations between the St. Clair Springs exit (Milepost 156) and the Ashville exit (Milepost 166).
All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 4 p.m. Monday. These same lane closures will be in place from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. from Tuesday, April 23, thru Saturday, April 27.
Beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, weather permitting, ALDOT will close either the right or left lane of I-59 southbound at various locations between the Ashville and the St. Clair Springs exits.
All travel lanes are expected to reopen at approximately 7 p.m. Monday. These same lane closures will be in place from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Tuesday, April 23, thru Saturday, April 27.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways, the release says.
