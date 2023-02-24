Alabama Private Pesticide Applicator Training and Testing Course offered

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s St. Clair County office will conduct a Private Pesticide Applicator Training & Testing Course from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, at the Pell City Municipal Complex, 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway, Pell City.
This event will provide training and testing for the private applicator license required for growers to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides on their farm or operation.
The Alabama Private Pesticide Applicator license allows individuals to use or supervise the use of any restricted use pesticide for producing any agricultural commodity on property owned or rented or on the property of another person if applied without compensation.
A commercial pesticide applicator differs from a private applicator.
A commercial applicator is someone who applies pesticides on private or public property for compensation. Examples of those who may need a commercial pesticide license include landscapers, home pest control companies, forest pest management companies, and many more.
To qualify for the testing, individuals must be able to read and understand the subject matter in English, must obtain a passing score of at least 70 on the exam, and must successfully complete the training and the exam then submit an application for a permit.
Always read the label before purchasing pesticides.
Contact the St. Clair County Extension office for more information about what management practices is best for the site.
Remember to utilize integrated pest management (IPM) practices. These practices involve using a variety of methods for managing pests including host resistance, biological, cultural, mechanical, sanitation, and chemical methods.
Depending on the pest, there are usually organic and conventional management options. Topics such as IPM, chemical safety, pesticide laws, and much more will be discussed during this course.
If you have questions on pest management, sprayer calibration, private pesticide applicator permits, or commercial pesticide applicator testing, contact David Lawrence, Regional Extension Agent, at (334) 740-1667 or email lawreda@aces.edu.
The cost for the training/exam is $20, plus an additional $25 to receive your license upon passing the exam. The license is valid for 3 years.
Pre-registration is required for this event. To register, contact the St Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416.