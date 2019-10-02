LOGAN MARTIN LAKE -- Alabama Power Company continues to monitor lake levels as the drought continues to grip Alabama, but the company has no plans to request a variance in an attempt to store additional water in Logan Martin Lake.
“Alabama Power has, at certain times in the past, requested variances from the Army Corp of Engineers Mobile District to fill Logan Martin early,” said Alabama Power Company spokeswoman Jacki-Lyn Lowery. “This was done to be able to capture and hold any rain events that may come our way to better our chances to fill the projects in the face of severe drought conditions.”
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that more than 80 percent of Alabama is at least abnormally dry, with more than 30 percent of the state suffering from a moderate drought or worse.
Lowery said Logan Martin Lake’s level began to drop earlier than normal this year because of the dry conditions, brought on by the lack of rainfall that began in July.
“The intensity of this drought has increased during September, with lack of rainfall and intense heat,” she said.
However, Lowery said the timing of the intensity in the drought coincides with the normal fall drawdowns at Weiss, Neely Henry and Logan Martin.
“This fact is important because now the flow needed downstream can be balanced with the use of water in storage as the target elevation begins to drop over time with the fall drawdown of the guide curve.
“In other words, it takes less inflow to both reach a target elevation, which is dropping, and meet downstream flow needs.”
She said that could change if drought conditions continue to intensify, which would not be out of the norm for October.
October is historically the driest month of the year in Alabama.
“Alabama Power has a drought management plan that outlines specific reductions to our releases into the Alabama River, based on drought severity and time of year,” Lowery said. “We will make any reductions to those flows consistent with the drought plan.”
The drought is affecting lake levels and the management of reservoir projects along the entire Coosa River Basin.
“According to the national drought monitor, the basins for the Corps’ Allatoona and Carters projects in the headwaters of the Coosa basin (in Georgia) are also experiencing similar intense drought conditions as the APC basins,” Lowery said.
She said APC is operating under a drought management plan.
“Consistent with our drought plan, the first reduction in flow releases was triggered Oct. 1 and will be implemented during the coming week,” Lowery said. “Any additional reductions triggered in the drought plan will be implemented subsequent to that determination.”
Lowery said APC normally starts the drawdown of Logan Martin Lake on Oct. 1 and drops the lake elevation 2 feet by Oct. 31 and an additional 3 feet between Nov. 1-Dec. 31.
APC normally starts bringing the level of Logan Martin Lake gradually up in April of each year, reaching full pool by the first part of May.
Logan Martin’s winter pool level is 460 feet above sea level. The normal summer pool level is 465 feet above sea level.
On Wednesday, the Logan Martin Lake level was at 464 feet above sea level.