ASHVILLE – At a time when one can know what’s going on halfway around the world in only minutes, the Information Technology Department at Eden Career Tech Center is receiving help to update its equipment.
The Alabama Power Foundation recently presented the IT department at ECTC with a $2,250 check. IT instructor Gabe Lee said the money will be used for fiber optic equipment.
Lee said he has 47 students from the five high schools in the St. Clair system enrolled in his class.
“With this help from Alabama Power, I can teach the students something new I was unable to teach them before,” Lee said. “Fiber optic equipment is very expensive, and most major businesses have fiber optics coming in.”
Career coach Leann Ford said she was thrilled ECTC staff is able to promote those kids.
“Sometimes, IT jobs in just our county are hard to find,” Ford said. “So if we can get them placed in Birmingham and those areas with some major companies, we feel we would have been successful helping out these students.”
Alabama Power Office Manager Brad Mooney said his company is heavily invested in developing the workforce in Alabama.
“We want to make sure students here are able to get quality education and quality programs to put them back in the communities they already live in," Mooney said. “We want to keep them in Alabama to work and create a viable economy here. We’re proud to support ECTC and St. Clair County students as they are getting quality education through IT and fiber optics. We are proud to be a partner.”
ECTC Director Trisha Turner said this is a wonderful opportunity for the IT program to purchase equipment that will expand students’ skill set.
“IT is an ever-growing workforce we are hoping to help fulfill with career ready students,” Turner said. “We are grateful to Alabama Power for the support they have provided to our school as well as all schools in Alabama.”
