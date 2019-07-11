The application period for the Alabama Power Foundation’s 2019 Elevate grant program is now open. Online applications will be accepted through Aug. 30, according to a press release.
Elevate grants empower nonprofits by funding community-centered projects and networking opportunities.
Since the program’s launch in 2014, 45 nonprofits across the state have received Elevate grants to strengthen their organizations.
This year, the foundation will award eight grants valued at $15,000 apiece.
“The Alabama Power Foundation’s goal is to build a better Alabama,” said Alabama Power Foundation President Myla Calhoun, in the release. “By supporting nonprofit organizations through the Elevate grant program, we are able to help them expand their impact and provide networking and growth opportunities.”
Elevate is one of several grant programs funded by the Alabama Power Foundation.
To access the online application and learn more about Elevate, as well as other Alabama Power Foundation and Alabama Power community programs, please visit www.powerofgood.com.
Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits with non-ratepayer dollars through more than 20,000 grant and scholarship awards.