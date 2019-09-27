ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Alabama Power recently presented a $2,500 check to the Eden Career Tech Center to support the HVAC program.
Steve Hildebrant, Eastern Division area manager for Alabama Power, made the presentation.
“This is an investment in schools, education, careers, communities and workforce development,” Hildebrant said. “When you support education, you are supporting communities, and in this case, you are supporting workforce development through this HVAC program.”
Kevin Self is the HVAC instructor at ECTC. He said he really appreciates the generous donation by Alabama Power.
“We’ve got so much to get and so far to go to get what we need here to teach these kids,” Self said. “This right here helps a ton.”
Leann Ford is the career coach for the St. Clair County school system.
“Companies call on a regular basis looking for help,” Ford said. “I know this is an area of workforce that needs to be developed in our county.”
Hildebrant said in the construction trades, for every four workers that retire, only one is going back into that field.
“That’s why the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry and many other trades are so very important to our future,” Hildebrant said.
ECTC Director Trisha Turner said she is grateful for the support Alabama Power provides for the programs at the vocational school.
“HVAC is a new program on our campus,” Turner said. “This $2,500 will help Mr. Self purchase items that are very much needed.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.