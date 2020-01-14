Alabama Power declares regular quarterly dividends on preferred stock

BIRMINGHAM – The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company’s outstanding preferred stock as follows, according to a press release:
Preferred Stock
($100 Par Value)
4.20% - $1.05 per share
4.52% - $1.13 per share
4.60% - $1.15 per share
4.64% - $1.16 per share
4.72% - $1.18 per share
4.92% - $1.23 per share
Class A Preferred Stock
($25 Capital Value)
5.00% - $.3125 per share
These dividends are for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, payable April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.
Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.