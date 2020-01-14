Alabama Power declares regular quarterly dividends on preferred stock

Alabama Power logo

BIRMINGHAM – The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company’s outstanding preferred stock as follows, according to a press release:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

  • 4.20% - $1.05 per share

  • 4.52% - $1.13 per share

  • 4.60% - $1.15 per share

  • 4.64% - $1.16 per share

  • 4.72% - $1.18 per share

  • 4.92% - $1.23 per share

Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

  • 5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, payable April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.

Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...