Alabama Extension to host webinar meeting on Alabama’s newest tree pest (column) (with photos)

On Monday, Aug. 10, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will conduct a webinar meeting to announce the newest discovered insect tree pest in Alabama, the hemlock woolly adelgid, and its associated management.
Hemlock trees can be found in several counties across the state, including portions of northeast Alabama, the Bankhead National Forest and Birmingham. Hemlock trees are often highly valued in the landscape as a tall-growing, shade-tolerant, ornamental, evergreens.
The ZOOM webinar presentation provided by Alabama Extension Community Forestry Specialist Dr. Beau Brodbeck will begin at noon, with a Q & A session to follow.
It will provide a great opportunity for landowners and managers to learn about this new pest as well as the control measures that will be necessary to maintain planted or natural hemlock trees on their properties. Learn how to identify hemlock woolly adelgid and how to ensure hemlock tree health through carefully planned and applied insecticide applications.
It is important to note that trees left untreated are left with a high risk of infestation and mortality. Correctly treating valued hemlocks is important to maintain their health.
This meeting is available through Zoom with online access and via telephone. The Web address is http://auburn.zoom.us/j/92633717191, and the call-in phone number is 1-646-876-9923 (US TOLL) or 1-301-715-8592 (US TOLL). The meeting ID is 926 3371 7191.
Those who attend by telephone will not be able to view presentation slides but will be able to hear all speakers and participate in the question and answer session if they wish.
This webinar will be recorded for later viewing for those who attend by phone or are otherwise unable to attend.
For more information or questions, please contact Regional Extension Agent, Norm Haley, at (256) 630-4248 or email nvh0001@aces.edu.
Norm Haley is an Alabama regional Extension agent.