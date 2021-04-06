Alabama Extension offers free ‘Taming Your Backyard Forest’ webinar series

Taming Your Backyard Forest is a free three-part webinar series designed to help the small woodlot owner tackle the challenges that often come with managing smaller forested properties. The series will begin April 13 with extension specialist Dr. Beau Brodbeck, who specializes in Community Forestry and Arboriculture. Dr. Brodbeck will discuss the challenges of managing a small woodlot.
On April 20, Dr. Nancy Loewenstien, an extension specialist whose specialty areas include invasive plants and tree identification, will also join us to discuss invasive species identification and control.
To conclude the series, regional extension agent Lynn Dickinson, will talk about how to manage your property for aesthetics and wildlife April 27.
Each session will begin at noon, and each one requires separate registration. Visit the Alabama Cooperative Extension website to register for these events. Links to each webinar are also available on the St. Clair County Alabama Extension Office Facebook page:
—www.aces.edu/event/taming-your-backyard-forest-series-part-1-challenges-of-managing-small-woodlots/
—www.aces.edu/event/taming-your-backyard-forest-series-part-2-common-invasive-species-identification-management/
—www.aces.edu/event/taming-your-backyard-forest-series-part-3how-to-manage-for-aesthetics-wildlife/
For more information about this webinar series or if you have other forestry, wildlife or natural resource questions, contact Lynn Dickinson, regional extension agent, at (334) 303-8360 or email rhodela@auburn.edu.
To learn more about what the St. Clair County Extension office has to offer, please like our Facebook page: St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office.