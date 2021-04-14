Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall honors fallen Moody officer Lt. Stephen Williams

MOODY — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall held a ceremony in Moody on Wednesday to pay tribute to Lieutenant Stephen Williams, who fell in the line of duty June 2, 2020, when responding to a 911 call.
Moody Chief of Police Thomas Hunt said while the department is coming up on its one-year anniversary of the loss of their officer, they are still healing.
“We think about him daily,” Hunt said.
The Attorney General said every year, his office holds an annual summit to honor fallen heroes. However, because of the pandemic, the 2021 event was held virtually and were unable to invite the families of fallen officers at the time.
Marshall presented a memorial of praying hands and a framed certificate of remembrance to Williams' family.
“We all hope that there will be a time in which we do not have to have ceremonies like this, where we honor those that have been lost,” Marshall said. “But the reality is that Alabama and this country has lost far too many.”
He added that there has been an increase of fallen officers in the state and country from 2019-2020. In that time period, Alabama lost eight officers, five to assault and three to COVID-19, according to the Attorney General.
“While (Williams) was simply doing his job to be able to provide protection for one he believed was in trouble, he was fatally wounded,” Marshall said, adding Williams had a remarkable career in law enforcement and as a United States Air Force veteran.”
Marshall told the Times it's important to honor the officers who have fallen while on duty and their families.
“I think we need to acknowledge the sacrifice that took place, and for communities that have lost someone that had answered the calling of protecting and serving, and that have lost their life in that,” Marshall said.
“It's an opportunity for us to acknowledge those that have given that ultimate sacrifice and to make sure the communities and families know they’re not forgotten.”