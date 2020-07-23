AHSAA says fall sports will start on time, hopes to play full season

The Alabama High School Athletic Association released its “best practices” guidelines Thursday afternoon with expectations of fall sports starting on time in August and, hopefully, playing a full season.
Even though the AHSAA Central Board approved an on-time return to play Wednesday, AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said decisions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic could change at any point.
Savarese said schools will have the final decision on playing in the fall.
“Sports this season will not be normal,” he said. “We can not think in normal terms, therefore, our board has provided schools with the flexibility to play or not to play without penalty (and) to allow school officials to use their judgment based on the latest health information available on their specific region of the state.”
Savarese noted schools will have the autonomy of when to allow their teams to participate.
Other states like Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee have delayed the start of fall sports. Savarese said the uncertainty of the virus in future months is the reason the AHSAA decided to start on time.
“If we can get in five games, eight games, nobody knows what tomorrow holds,” Savarese said. “That's why we are beginning when we are beginning because we don't know what October holds or November.
“Hopefully, we can get our games in and allow our students to have if not an entire season, a portion of the season.”
Savarese stated the best practices guidelines are to mitigate the exposure of COVID-19.
“Unless health officials shut down schools as well as all outside activities, the choice will remain with the parents (as to whether their children play),” he said. “Regardless of your position with the virus and sports, your position on to return or not to return to school, your perspective is right. Again, there is no wrong position here, but the choice to participate must remain with the parents.”
Savarese also expressed his appreciation for administrators and coaches for keeping players safe since workouts resumed June 4.
“In watching the world's reaction to this virus since March, I wish everyone had the commitment of our educators, especially our coaches and their commitment to mitigate the virus and do their part to protect players,” he said. “Their love and dedication to our students has never been more evident.”
Some of the guidelines:
Football
The team box will be extended from to the 10-yard line on both sides of the field.
Charged timeouts will be extended up to two minutes in length.
One captain per team for the coin toss.
Volleyball
Pre-match conference will take place at center court and only include the head coaches.
Number of people at the scorer’s table will be limited.
Cross Country
Course will be widened to 6 feet where possible.
The full guidelines are on the AHSAA website.