AHSAA releases alignments for springs sports for next 2 academic years

The Alabama High School Athletic Association on Thursday released its alignments for spring sports for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.
Baseball, softball, soccer, golf, tennis and outdoor track and field were the sports included in the spring alignments approved by the Central Board.
Five local teams will compete in different classifications: Talladega and Lincoln will move up to Class 5A, while Childersburg and Munford are dropping to 3A and 4A, respectively. Meanwhile, B.B. Comer will shift from 3A to 2A.
Baseball
One of the changes will pair B.B. Comer with Fayetteville and Central Coosa in 2A, Area 8.
Childersburg moves to a four-team area in 3A, Area 9 with Saks, Walter Wellborn and Weaver.
Munford has a competitive three-team area in 4A, Area 7 with Cleburne County and Handley.
Talladega will join Sylacauga in 5A, Area 8 along with Central Clay County and Shelby County. Sylacauga advanced to the 5A semifinals in 2019.
Lincoln will take on Alexandria, Moody and St. Clair County in 5A, Area 11.
Head coach Matt Collier, who just completed his first season at the Lincoln helm, is looking forward to the Golden Bears’ new classification and area. Collier and the Golden Bears went 1-9 in 2020, with three losses by one run.
“It is a tough area,” Collier said. “Alexandria has been a powerhouse for as long as I can remember. Being at Sylacauga, we played Moody a lot, so I know what kind of kids they got. They have tough, gritty kids. The same thing with St. Clair. I haven’t seen them in a couple of years, but four years ago, they were really good. I expect them to be really good this year.”
On the softball side, the area alignments are the same as baseball.
Below are the area alignments that include teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area:
Baseball/Softball
1A, Area 7: Talladega County Central, Wadley, Winterboro, Woodland
1A, Area 9: Donoho, Faith Christian, Jacksonville Christian Academy, Ragland, Victory Christian
2A, Area 8: B.B. Comer, Coosa Central, Fayetteville, Vincent
3A, Area 9: Childersburg, Saks, Walter Wellborn, Weaver
4A, Area 7: Cleburne County, Handley, Munford
5A, Area 8: Central Clay County, Shelby County, Sylacauga, Talladega
5A, Area 11: Alexandria, Lincoln, Moody, St. Clair County
6A, Area 13: Oxford, Pell City, Southside, Springville
Boys/Girls Soccer
1A-3A, Region 4: Childersburg, Cornerstone, Holy Family, Tarrant, Westminster-Oak Mountain
4A-5A, Region 8: Indian Springs, Montevallo, Shelby County, Sylacauga, Talladega
6A, Region 13: Oxford, Pell City, Southside, Springville