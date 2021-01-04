AHSAA limits attendance for indoor events

The pandemic is making its presence felt by the state’s high school winter sports.
Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese recently announced the number of spectators allowed for indoor sports would be limited to 20 percent of capacity.
Savarese said the reason for the change was due to the spike in COVID-19 cases within Alabama.
“The AHSAA expectation has been and continues to be that member schools comply with current ADPH (Alabama Department of Public Health) recommendations and guidelines, and the State Health Order,” Savarese said.
“We greatly appreciate your compliance with the aforementioned health recommendations, thus providing a safe environment for all in attendance at winter sport athletic events.”
St. Clair County Schools Athletic Director Wayne Trucks said the school system has been adhering to this new rule by using “Go Fan” as a way to sell tickets online and limit the amount of tickets sold. Fans must purchase tickets through this website; they will not be available at the doors.
St. Clair County Schools will also continue to limit who can attend away games, including cheerleaders. Trucks he wants to make sure parents of the athletes are taken care of and are made a priority.
“We are working with other schools to make sure [parents] are given the opportunity (to attend),” Trucks said.
Trucks emphasized school officials are taking other measures to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19, including taping off every other row, spreading out bleachers if possible and requiring masks upon entry.