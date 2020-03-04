Ag Olympics helps bring students from different schools together

PELL CITY -- Six schools from the Central Alabama District of the National FFA Organization gathered Friday, Feb. 28, to compete in the Central District FFA Ag Olympics.
Students from Pell City, Lincoln, Ragland, Ashville, Ohatchee and Pleasant Valley competed to cap off National FFA Week.
The 10 events included steer roping, a wheelbarrow race and even a stick horse rodeo.
Pell City agricultural science teacher Laycie Bunt said the competition was the last in a week of activities for the FFA.
“We try to do a different activity every day,” Bunt said.
She said the idea for the Ag Olympics came about last year. She said she and several other teachers in the district felt they never did anything for the entire district at once.
The Ag Olympics was a way to get that whole district together and give students a day of fun.
Lincoln agricultural science teacher Amy Stephens said that was the real reason for the event.
“This is a good opportunity to get the kids together,” she said. “It's a good way to make connections.”
Stephens said sometimes it's easy for students to think they are the only group with these interests. She said events like the Ag Olympics, which brings several different schools together, are a good way to show students there are other students that like the same things they do.
Pell City High School student Brooke Perry, 17, who serves as Sentinel for the Central District, said it's also a good way for students from the same school to bond.
“We are here to have a good time with our chapter and bond with our chapter,” Perry said.
Bonding is necessary as five of the 10 events require working as a team. Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin, who dropped by during the wheelbarrow race, said he could tell the students were doing just that.
“It teaches a lot about teamwork,” Martin said, while pointing out a student riding in a wheelbarrow who was leaning into turns on the course.
Last year, Pell City won the competition and brought home the coveted trophy, which features the Olympic rings rendered in horseshoes. The winner of this year's competition was Ohatchee High School.