After overcoming fire, Ashville restaurant now dealing with challenges of pandemic (with photos)

ASHVILLE -- It hasn’t been easy for Lisa Vourvas, owner of Two Sisters Homestyle Café, whose restaurant continues to survive despite a fire that temporarily forced her to close and now the challenges of COVID-19.
“I have to admit, it’s been tough,” Vourvas said about new restaurant restrictions since COVID-19 has surfaced in Alabama.
After previously being told by the state they had to close their dining rooms and limit service to take-out and delivery only due to the pandemic, Alabama restaurants were allowed to open their dining rooms to a limited seating capacity Monday. In addition to the limited capacity, social distancing of 6 feet between tables is also required.
Two Sisters in Ashville is just off U.S. 231, south of the town square.
Since the changes, Vourvas, who spoke to the St. Clair Times prior to Monday’s reopening of dining rooms, and two of her employees have continued to make take-out meals for their devoted customers.
Vourvas said since the new restrictions, business has been up and down, but she thanked her customers for their continued support, despite the changes.
Vourvas, who first opened Two Sisters 11 years ago just north of downtown Ashville before a fire destroyed the restaurant, said she was preparing for restrictions to be lifted so she can again serve customers inside her restaurant.
“I’m moving tables 6 feet apart,” she said. “I think I can have five tables.”
She also planned to set up more seating outside the restaurant in preparation for the continuation of social distancing.
Two Sisters moved to its current location, at the corner of 7th Avenue and U.S. 231 in Ashville, last November.
“Some people still don’t know we are here,” Vourvas said before the pandemic. “Like today, I had someone come in and say, ‘I finally found you.’”
Two Sisters specializes in homestyle cooking, and the menu changes daily.
Vourvas was born in Pell City but raised in Houston. After she retired and her kids were grown, Vourvas’ sister talked her into moving back to St. Clair County 13 years ago.
Vourvas said she was not the retiring type and became bored. That’s when she spotted a vacant building, and the rest was history.
Vourvas, along with her sisters, learned to cook from their mother. She had six sisters and three brothers.
Two Sisters is normally open from 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and until 8 p.m. on Fridays.
“We cook fried chicken every day,” Vourvas said.
Two Sisters offers catfish fillets on Friday nights.
It also offers various homemade pies, like peach cobbler, cherry and apple, along with various cakes.
People can order whole pies and cakes from the restaurant.
Depending on the day of the week, lunches or dinners vary, but include foods like roast beef, chicken and dressing, meat loaf, hamburger steak with gravy and onions, pork chops and chicken pot pies.
The restaurant also offers two vegetables and the dessert of the day with a lunch order.
Sides include mashed potatoes with gravy, macaroni and cheese, fried okra, deviled eggs, potato salad, coleslaw and tossed salad.
Two Sisters also offers special-ordered burgers, sandwiches and hot wings, and, of course, catfish on Friday nights, along with coffee, tea or fountain drinks.