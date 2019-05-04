PELL CITY -- The 87-year-old man sat in the chair, staring out the front door of the gas station.
“Can I help you?” James Henson asked the fellow who walked into the store.
Just outside their door was an American flag attached to the top of one of the gas pumps, rustling in the wind.
“I feel pretty good,” said Henson, owner of Henson’s Towing and Recovery in Pell City.
The businessman recently got out of the hospital after fighting off a bout with pneumonia.
“I had to stay in the hospital for a week,” Henson said. “I just came back this week.”
For 61 years, Henson has been in the business of selling gas and towing vehicles.
“I’ve had some really good people who have worked for me,” Henson said. “But I’m in the type of business that’s hard.”
He said there are still young folks who don’t mind hard work and long hours, but he can’t blame young men for finding jobs with better hours and benefits.
Henson said he’s seen a lot of changes in the gas station business.
It was 1957 when he went into business for himself, pumping gas, checking the oil stick and cleaning those vehicle windshields.
Henson said those days are long past; everything is self-service now.
“I never thought self-service would work,” he said. “People were used to you cleaning their windshields and checking under the hoods, but that’s all gone now.”
In fact, Henson quit selling gas about two years ago; he’s pretty much strictly in the vehicle towing business.
“In the past, I’ve had some good mechanics,” he added.
Henson has owned and operated gas stations in both Talladega and Pell City.
“I grew up in Clay County,” he said. “We moved to Talladega in the ’40s. I was 13, 14 years old.”
His father farmed and worked at a saw mill.
Before getting into the gas station business, Henson was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served 11 months in Korea during the Korean War.
“I went into the service in 1953 and was discharged in 1955,” he said.
After returning to Talladega, he worked at a service station in Childersburg for nine months before the business shut down. He worked for another man for three months and ended up buying that man’s service station in Talladega.
“I had $175 in my pocket and I borrowed the rest,” he said. “I actually owed that $175 to someone. I’ve worked ever since, day and night.”
His service station was on Alabama 77, close to Alabama 34 in Talladega.
“I worked seven days a week, 5 a.m.-9 p.m.,” Henson said. “I owed the bank and the oil company money. I paid them back within a year.”
Seven years later, he said, Interstate 20 opened, so he pulled up his business and moved to Pell City, where the Shell Service Station is along U.S. 231, next to the interstate. That was about 30 years ago.
“It was Jan. 15, 1965, before they backed up the water (to form Logan Martin Lake),” he said.
Henson stayed at that location for 23 years before moving to his current location on Comer Avenue in Pell City.
Through the years, Henson also found himself at the Talladega Superspeedway and at Daytona International Speedway, towing wrecked race cars off the track during races.
“I worked out at the track (Talladega Superspeedway) for 33 years,” Henson said.
He worked in Daytona for 10 years.
“Racing sure has changed a lot,” he said.
As for Henson, he has no immediate plans. He just wants to continue doing what he has been doing for most of his life, “treating people like you want to be treated.”
“I have tried to be good to everybody,” he said. “The most important thing is to treat people right, and I’ve met a lot of good people over the years.”
And Henson will continue to remain a fixture at Henson’s Towing and Recovery.
“I’ve stayed with it so far for 61 years,” Henson said. “I guess I’ll stay here until the Good Lord calls me home.”