After months in ditch, construction of new Pell City track underway

PELL CITY -- The new running track at Pell City High School is finally seeing progress, following an extended construction delay.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin reported the news to the Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday. The delay spanned several months.
He said construction has been delayed due to the discovery that a drainage ditch near the site was a state protected wetland.
Martin said due to the wetland, permitting for the project was delayed while the environmental impact of the endeavor was considered. Those issues have now been resolved, allowing for construction to get underway.
The bid for the track was originally approved in a special called meeting Oct. 3, 2019. Warners Athletic was awarded the contract with the low bid of $561,777.
This bid covers construction of a 400-meter asphalt track with inside and outside curbs.
Bids have not yet been solicited for covering the track with a rubberized surface, which is estimated to cost $200,000.
Pell City Schools Facilities Supervisor Gary Mozingo said in October the board’s plan was to have the track completed by the start of the spring track and field season.
Mozingo and Martin did not give an updated timetable for the track’s completion Tuesday.
In other matters the board:
Recognized Lauren Brascho, third-grade teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary, and Sondra Dile, science teacher at Duran North Junior High, for recieving $1,000 grants from the Alabama Power Foundation Classroom Program;
Recognized science fair winners from Duran North: Katie Boyle, Sydney McLaughlin, Gavin Reaves, Aiden Marcusm, Gavin Warren, Mackenzie Goulet, Noelle Poe and Caden Donahoo;
Recognized Gearron Rigdon of Duran North for being first runner-up in the St. Clair County Spelling Bee;
Recognized Teachers of the Year Andrew Jackson and Schorette Emerich;
Approved Samuel Grimes and Vicki Strampe as substitute teachers;
Approved Luanne Clarey and Lisa Michelle Fountain as substitute bus drivers, and Marlene J. Wolfe as a substitute bus aide;
Approved the resignation of Maja Clayton, math/engineering teacher for Pell City High, effective May 22;
Approved the reassignment of Andrea Dowell from auxiliary teacher at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary to Pre-K teacher at Walter M. Kennedy;
Approved leaves of absence for Chad E. Smith, math teacher at Duran South Junior High, for 12 days and Melanie Cornelius, second-grade teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary, from Feb. 25 to April 26;
Approved contracts with Sebastian White for special education services for homebound students and Lauren Brascho for general education services for homebound students;
Approval of Justin Kiser as varsity volleyball coach at Pell City High;
Approved expulsion of one student from Duran South, two students from Duran North and one student from Williams Intermediate;
Approved amendment to policy to be in compliance with Act 2019-456, The Kyle Graddy Act;
Approved policy changes required by legislative act 2015-89 related to changed grading, semester exams and career and technical endorsements;
Approved the Pell City School System 2019-2020 Consolidated Plan, Pell City Schools 2019-2020 Comprehensive English Learner District Plan, Pell City Schools 2019-2020 Parent Involvement Plan and Pell City Schools 2019-2020 Foster Care Plan;
Approved Bids for continued internet service from CenturyLink for Williams Intermediate and the BOE;
Approved the 2020-21 school system calendar;
Approved fiscal year 2020 Budget Amendment I; and
Approval of accounts payable for January in the amount of $1,403,765.83.