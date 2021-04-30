Advanced Disposal presents $500 scholarships to local students

Advanced Disposal of Moody presented 12 $500 scholarships to students from around the county.
The scholarship program is part of a 30-year-long partnership with the St. Clair County Commission and Advanced Disposal.
Two students from Ashville, Moody, Pell City, Ragland, Springville and St. Clair County High Schools were chosen for the honor.
Each scholarship was presented to the following students during the St.Clair County Commission’s regular meeting April 27: Hannah England and Carley Thomason (Ashville); Katherine Sargent and Major Yancy (Moody); Cynthia Sanchez and Kyle Kaplan (Pell City); Shelby Davis and Jaxon Cox (Ragland); Caroline Skellett and Nicholas Burgin (Springville); and Krisandra Phillips and John Baur (St. Clair County).