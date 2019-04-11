ASHVILLE – Scholarships in the amount of $500 were awarded to 12 high school seniors from throughout the county Tuesday during the regular meeting of the St. Clair County Commission.
Scott Henderson, director of municipal market with Advanced Disposal, presented the annual scholarships to each student.
“Advanced Disposal looks forward to doing this every year,” Henderson said. “This time of year is great for us. We love coming out and doing this kind of stuff. What better way to give back to our communities than to give scholarships out to children who are going to college.”
Scholarship recipients included Perkins McClendon Carden and Erika Haden Williams from Ashville High School; John Gabriel Lunsford and Allison Marie King from Moody High School; Alex Darrell Thomas Jr. and Ameliah Lee Rodgers from Pell City High School; Noah Elliott Means and Autumn McKenzie Kay from Ragland High School; Gabriel Anton-Cruse Mahner and Aubreah Bryanna Crocker from Springville High School; and Jamall Jeral Ed. James and Abigail Renee Phillips from St. Clair County High School.
In other business, the commission:
Adopted a resolution declaring April as National County Government Month;
Adopted a resolution declaring April as Confederate History and Heritage Month;
Adopted a resolution honoring employee Terry Bailey on his retirement;
Heard an update from County Engineer Dan Dahlke on crews and projects;
Approved an agreement with Davis Lake Fire Department to pave around the fire station on Shanghai Road;
Approved sending out bids for a used farm tractor;
Approved various travel requests;
Approved the payment of regular bills.
