Accident involving dump truck in Pell City spills gravel, no injuries

PELL CITY -- Traffic was blocked on Highway 231 Wednesday after a dump truck turned over, spilling its load of gravel onto the road.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said the dump truck was turning onto 231 from Bruce Etheredge Parkway when another vehicle pulled out in front of it. The dump truck swerved to miss the car and flipped, spilling its contents onto another vehicle. The accident occurred around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon and slowed traffic at the intersection near the Pell City Municipal complex.
Battalion Chief Joey Vaughan with the Pell City Fire Department said no one involved in the accident was seriously injured or transported to the hospital.
Vaughan said that the Pell City Street Department was called in to expedite clean up of the gravel. Street Superintendent Greg Gosset and a team from his department brought in equipment to clean up the gravel, including a dump truck to transport it, while the fire and police department directed traffic.
The road was clear by later Wednesday afternoon.