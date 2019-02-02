PELL CITY -- The AARP/Tax-Aide Center will open this week for the fourth consecutive year in Pell City, according to a press release.
“Last year, we prepared more than 120 free tax returns for individuals and families, and this year, our goal is to help even more,” said John Rickards, a tax counselor and one of the founders of the local tax center.
The center will open Tuesday and operate until Tuesday, April 9. Federal and state tax returns must be filed by April 15.
The center will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each week.
Anyone wanting to have his/her tax return prepared should call 205-405-2089 (a new number from last year) for an appointment.
Volunteers will take calls only during working hours. However, anyone wanting an appointment can call at any time and leave a message. A tax representative will return calls.
The center is in the Boys and Girls Club, 405 19th St. S, Pell City.
“For the third year, the city of Pell City has again offered the space in the Boys and Girls Club facility, for which we are very grateful,” Rickards said.
The tax preparation service is available to any low- to moderate-income person or family.
“All volunteers at the center donate their time to help people in this community, and no fees are ever charged," Rickards said. “We always need more volunteers.”
Anyone interested in volunteering for the next tax season should visit the AARP website at aarp.org. Membership in AARP is not required for free tax preparation or to be a volunteer.
The Tax-Aide program, sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), is the nation's largest volunteer-run free tax preparation service. It started in 1968 with four volunteers and today has nearly 35,000 at 5,000 locations.
All volunteers are required to take and pass ethics and competency tests before they can be certified to work as a tax counselor or facilitator. The AARP and the IRS provide classroom training, training materials, tax software, computers, printers and other supplies.