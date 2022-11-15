A servant to the people - Commissioner overcomes obstacles to serve the people

OLD COAL CITY – It was a typical spring morning, with light drizzling rain, when 19-year-old Paul Manning left the house in his new 1973 GMC pickup truck, the one he bought from the late Otis “Sonny” Moore with Ford Lincoln Mercury car dealership in Pell City.
“I was going to the hospital to visit a neighbor,” Manning said about the fateful day that changed his life forever.
At about 10:15 a.m., March 10, 1973, Manning lost control of his truck on the slick wet roadway and crashed along U.S. 231.
He recalls some things, but by the time the ambulance had arrived, he was unconscious.
Four or five days later, he woke up in the St. Clair County Hospital, the hospital he was driving to before the crash.
Manning had already known adversity.
He lost the use of his right leg after he fell from a barn that was under construction at the age of 13, but this time, it was different, even more severe.
Manning was told the crushing news. His back was broken and mangled.
He was paralyzed and would never walk again.
Because of the extent of the injury, he was transferred to Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham.
For months, Manning lay on a hospital bed in a full body cast.
“Shoulder to shoulder, toe to toe,” he said.
Manning was alive, but the life he once knew was gone forever.
Hospital employees worked hard to prepare him for his new life as a paraplegic.
Manning said from day one, he wanted out of the hospital, but as his release day approached, he began having an uneasy feeling.
Manning worried about what he was going home to, a new life he would watch from a wheelchair.
Under the circumstances, some people would go home and just call it quits.
“Not Paul,” said former county attorney and long-time friend Billy Church. “He had more drive and ambition than most anybody I’ve ever known.”
Church would stop by the gas station the young Manning and his father owned and operated.
“I never knew Paul before he was in a wheelchair,” Church said. “I would stop by there to have a Coke or a hot cup of coffee.”
The two have remained friends for more than 50 years.
Church said he recalled many years back a phone call he received from Manning. “Paul calls me ‘Church’. He said, ‘Church, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m not doing anything in particular.’ He said, ‘Let’s go for a ride.’
“We drove around the county 2, 3 hours,” Church said. “He turned to me and said, ‘It’s my 25th year anniversary.’ I said, ‘You haven’t been married to Marie that long.’ He said, ‘No, I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about 25 years in this wheelchair.’”
Church said his friend was driven.
“Sheer determination,” he said.
Church said doctors only gave the young Manning about 20 years of life as a paraplegic.
Manning has more than beaten the odds, celebrating 70 years of life, most spent as a servant to the people of St. Clair County.
“I attribute his longevity to his drive,” Church said.
That drive made Manning a successful businessman and politician, all from a wheelchair.
Manning, who was born and raised in Old Coal City and grew up with three brothers and sisters, became interested in politics in his 20s because of his association with elected officials like the late J. B. Walters, H.T. Buddy Tucker, Clemons Roe, James Ingram, Judge Hugh “Edmond” Holladay, James Ingram and others.
“They were all political figures and very successful,” Manning said.
Manning’s friends encouraged him to run for the county commission, and in 1978, at the age of 26, he did. Through the years, 36 to be exact, Manning has won many races and he has lost a few.
He served his last eight years as chairman of the St. Clair County Commission.
“He’s been a great asset to this county, whether you agree with him or not,” said Lyman Lovejoy, a well-known St. Clair County real estate agent.
It was 42 years ago that Lovejoy introduced his friend to Marie, Manning’s wife.
Lovejoy said it didn’t surprise him that Manning was so successful as a county leader, because he enjoyed serving the people he cared so much about.
“He is not a selfish person,” Lovejoy said. “He’s a giving person.”
Both Church and Lovejoy said Manning, who owned and operated Paul’s BBQ for 40 years, cares about his neighbors, his county and he takes pride in helping others.
Church said Manning was dedicated to serving the people of St. Clair County.
The Pell City attorney said he remembers a time when good, clean water was scarce in certain rural areas of the county.
Some areas, he said, were supplied with mineral water, which smelled and would stain toilets and tubs.
“He was relentless in getting water to so many areas in the county that didn’t have it,” Church said.
Today, because of Manning and the efforts of others, St. Clair County has a limitless supply of clean, potable water through the established Coosa Valley Water Supply District.
While helping make life better for the citizens of St. Clair County, the county continued to grow and prosper. Despite the success, Manning kept checks on the county’s spending like a hawk.
“I watched the budget,” he said. “I double and triple checked it.”
St. Clair County has also seen more economic growth in the past eight years when Manning served as the chairman of the county commission.
According to officials, in the past eight years, St. Clair County has announced 58 major economic development projects.
“These projects generated an estimated $640 million in new capital investments and almost 2,000 new jobs, equaling an estimated $70 million in new salaries in our community,” said Don Smith, executive director for the St. Clair County Economic Development Council. “Some of these projects included the National Cement modernization project in Ragland, the All American Ford car dealership in Odenville, the Publix in Moody, and the recently announced Pell City Square shopping center in Pell City.
“Many of these projects would not have been possible had it not been for the support of Chairman Manning and the county commission,” Smith said.
At a recent celebration honoring Manning for his 36 years of service, local, county, state and national officials lauded his long service as an elected official.
For Manning, he just wanted to do the best for those living in St. Clair County and said he has enjoyed his long ride as a public figure.
“I do appreciate all my years,” he said.
Manning officially stepped down as the St. Clair County Commission chairman last week.
“I have tried to serve the people with honesty and integrity. There have been no scandals,” Manning said, adding that he has always tried to look after the little man. “I have tried to focus on the well-being of the county, and I certainly appreciate the people who gave me the privilege of serving.”